Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.89 and traded as low as $29.03. Makita shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 6,401 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MKTAY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Makita Trading Down 3.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Makita had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

