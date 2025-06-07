ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.08.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

