Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $94.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $16,699,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

