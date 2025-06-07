Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Mason Resources shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 416,302 shares traded.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

