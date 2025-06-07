Medtronic’s (MDT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

