Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,572 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 677,894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $16,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 333,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 294,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 466,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 277,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,472,952.51. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $185,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,119.90. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.