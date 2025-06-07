Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 16,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 130,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,974,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 517,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $218,028,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $470.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $473.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

