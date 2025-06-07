Millennium Management LLC Acquires 4,173 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 647.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $54,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,506.71. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

