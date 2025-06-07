Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 141,213 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOP stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $220.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of -0.11.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

