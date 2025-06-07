Millennium Management LLC Buys 18,641 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Red Cat were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Red Cat by 502.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 60,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Cat by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Red Cat by 1,536.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Red Cat by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Trading Up 11.5%

NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $741.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. Equities analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Cat in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

