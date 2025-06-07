Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,200 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $830.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $353.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Real Brokerage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REAX

Real Brokerage Profile

(Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.