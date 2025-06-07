Millennium Management LLC Has $793,000 Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.28. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.

About RCM Technologies

(Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

