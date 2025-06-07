Millennium Management LLC Has $848,000 Position in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) by 316.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,401 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BV Financial were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BVFL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BV Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in BV Financial by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BV Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BV Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BV Financial by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BV Financial news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 2,076 shares of BV Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,696.20. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary T. Amereihn sold 1,684 shares of BV Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $26,354.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,485 shares in the company, valued at $304,940.25. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,855 shares of company stock valued at $235,242 in the last three months. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BV Financial Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ BVFL opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. BV Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

BV Financial Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

