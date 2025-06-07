Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 283.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 660,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,208,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 404,323 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,546,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 86,909 shares in the last quarter.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of BWLP opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87. BW LPG Limited has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.96 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

