Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSBW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.72. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

