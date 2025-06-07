Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 116,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.81.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Todd D. Brice purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,945. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

