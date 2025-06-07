Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 155.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Kingstone Companies

In other news, Director Thomas Newgarden purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,260.55. This represents a 31.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

