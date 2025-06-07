Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Stratasys Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $10.45 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $749.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

