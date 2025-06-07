Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 774.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,798 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,487,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,300,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,062,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRVI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,075. The trade was a 51.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,599.54. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

