Millennium Management LLC Makes New $821,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

