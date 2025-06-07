Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
Separately, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
PureTech Health stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. PureTech Health plc has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.
PureTech Health Profile
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
