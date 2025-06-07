Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Separately, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Stock Performance

PureTech Health stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. PureTech Health plc has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

PureTech Health Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.