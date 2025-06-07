Millennium Management LLC Purchases 49,019 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,019 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1,501.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $4.22 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $222.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

