Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,674 Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,008,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 796,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $14,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 414,138 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $5,797,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bausch + Lomb

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 22,000 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,079.68. The trade was a 3.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

