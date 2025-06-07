Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

