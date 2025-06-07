Millennium Management LLC Sells 107,082 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,082 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 16,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $7.56 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $305.08 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -145.05%.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.