Millennium Management LLC Sells 10,925 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $51,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,586.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genie Energy stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $615.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.81 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

