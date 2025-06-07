Millennium Management LLC Sells 21,718 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,718 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 621,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 286,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 134,622 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 643,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 6,745 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $438,964.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,587.40. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,248,506.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,229.26. This trade represents a 51.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,630 shares of company stock worth $7,107,346 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.36. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

