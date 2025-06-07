Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 109.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 81,565 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. UBS Group cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.37 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $248,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,245.12. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

