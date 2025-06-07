Millennium Management LLC Takes $871,000 Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 3.1%

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $43.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on EBTC

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.