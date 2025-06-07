Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,199 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In other news, Chairman Matthew Wilks purchased 20,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $87,354.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,780.64. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 23,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $144,334.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,258,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,061,665.04. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 733,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $8.87 on Friday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.75.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ProFrac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

