Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,306. The trade was a 250.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

