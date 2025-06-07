Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $22,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

