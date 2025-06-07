MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

Shares of MDB opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.93. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,903.56. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,281.77. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $3,848,569. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 195,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in MongoDB by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $15,522,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

