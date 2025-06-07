MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Buy” Rating

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $295.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

MDB opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $229.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,903.56. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

