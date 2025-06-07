Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Position Raised by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 964.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Monro were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Monro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Monro’s payout ratio is -560.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monro from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

