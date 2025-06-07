Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 659.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,063 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,575,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,942,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,882,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,876.94. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,558 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ MNST opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

