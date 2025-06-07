Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $112.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $4,631,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

