Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 27.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.