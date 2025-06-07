MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Holdings Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 785.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Entertainment Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at MSG Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,224.40. This trade represents a 91.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

MSG Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

