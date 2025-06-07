Music Stocks To Follow Now – June 5th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Western Digital, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks, often called stock or production music, are curated libraries of pre-recorded tracks that creators can license for use in films, commercials, podcasts, video games and other media projects. These collections offer royalty-free or rights-managed compositions, allowing users to secure professional-quality background music without commissioning bespoke scores. Licensing is typically handled via one-time fees or subscription plans, with usage rights tailored to each project’s distribution needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,343,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,961,801. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.60.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.95. 26,605,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,003,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.54.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.20. 11,703,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,981,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. The company has a market capitalization of $286.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $12.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $713.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.47 and a 200 day moving average of $554.79. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $717.50. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.00. 4,781,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,022,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.75. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.36. 7,007,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

