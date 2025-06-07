NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Apple makes up 1.6% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.6%

Apple stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

