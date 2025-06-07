Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Upgraded at Arete Research

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Arete Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBIS. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Arete began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Trading Up 4.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.