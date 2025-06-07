Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after acquiring an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,560,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.6%

NXST stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average is $162.14. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $74,424.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,484.53. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile



Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

