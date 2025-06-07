Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13,242.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.22% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,560,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.14.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 325 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $54,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,831.25. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 526 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $87,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,330.25. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,901. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

