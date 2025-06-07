Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $22.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordstrom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

