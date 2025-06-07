NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.13. 5,016,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,778,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.1%

About NortonLifeLock

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

