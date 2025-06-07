Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.25. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 13,253 shares changing hands.

Nova LifeStyle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 718.36%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVFY Free Report ) by 380.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Nova LifeStyle worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

