Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.25. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 13,253 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.
Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 718.36%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.
