Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.20 and last traded at $72.98. Approximately 46,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 34,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

Novonesis A/S Trading Up 1.8%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

About Novonesis A/S

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

