Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,248 Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 482.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 145,536 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Metagenomi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGX opened at $1.73 on Friday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.33.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.23% and a negative net margin of 134.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

