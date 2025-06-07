Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renovaro were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Renovaro by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Renovaro during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Renovaro by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Renovaro by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 889,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Renovaro during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RENB opened at $0.31 on Friday. Renovaro Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

